How Our Work Culture Is Changing On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, with more people putting remote work as a priority, this could also mean an increase in independent workers. Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, brings us their latest story about fixing problems that remain after coal mines close.

And a proposed rule that would change how the state tax department values oil and natural gas wells failed to pass a West Virginia legislative committee Sunday.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

