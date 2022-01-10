© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Morning

How Our Work Culture Is Changing On This West Virginia Morning

Published January 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, with more people putting remote work as a priority, this could also mean an increase in independent workers. Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, brings us their latest story about fixing problems that remain after coal mines close.

And a proposed rule that would change how the state tax department values oil and natural gas wells failed to pass a West Virginia legislative committee Sunday.

