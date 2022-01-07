Talking Coal And Gov. Justice Asks CDC For Fourth Vaccine Dose, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, federal health agencies last year said two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine wasn’t enough and that boosters give better protection. Now West Virginia officials are questioning if three doses are enough.

Also, in this show, this weekend’s episode of Inside Appalachia will explore the past, present and future of coal in West Virginia. Producer Roxy Todd speaks with Curtis Tate, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting who covers energy and the environment in West Virginia.

Researchers from West Virginia University have found that seasoned school principals, meaning those who have worked for at least three years at the same school, may help keep quality teachers in the area.

And, for our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, we hear Ani Difranco's engaging performance of her song "Simultaneously.” It appears on her recent Righteous Babe release, Revolutionary Love and was recorded at The Clay Center in Charleston.

