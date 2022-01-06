Huntington's First Black Police Chief And Growing The Coal Conversation, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Huntington has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic, but its new chief of police comes to the city after working for the drug enforcement agency. Also, in this show, we hear from two indigenous environmental activists – one in Appalachia and one in the Navajo Nation – about how their work is connected.

Also, family members of those incarcerated at a federal women’s prison in West Virginia are speaking out about alleged conditions their loved ones are living in, and West Virginia’s largest electric utility plans to add renewable power in the next three years.

There’s also a new statewide academic competition – that will mirror a history bowl format – that will launch for West Virginia high school students later this month.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning