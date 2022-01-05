© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Record COVID Cases And Black Miners In Wales And W.Va., This West Virginia Morning

Published January 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
010522 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, a West Virginia University researcher is taking on a two-year project to examine the role of Black coal miners in West Virginia and the country of Wales.

Also, in this show, West Virginia has seen record-breaking upticks in COVID-19 infections, environmental groups have gone to court to challenge a decision by West Virginia regulators on a natural gas pipeline, and despite the population loss recorded in the most recent census, more people appear to be moving to the Mountain State.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningCOVID-19WalesBlack MinersNatural Gas PipelinesU.S. Census BureauPopulationWest Virginia University
Stay Connected