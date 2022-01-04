Black Lung Benefits Facing Cuts And Higher Education Changes From COVID This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we’ll hear about outdoor classrooms in McDowell County and a new president at Marshall University. We’ll also hear about problems facing the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund in the middle of surging cases of severe black lung disease.

The West Virginia university professor of the year is Steve Criniti of West Liberty University. Education reporter Liz McCormick sat down virtually with Criniti to talk about his career and discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has changed higher education – and in some ways, for the better.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning