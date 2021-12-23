COVID Scapegoats And Children’s Charities Explored This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we look at the upgrades two coal-burning power plants need to stay in operation and a new digital death records system to streamline and automate the system.

We’ll also hear and excerpt of an Us & Them episode dealing with death threats and harassment of local officials based on decisions they’ve made regarding the pandemic and an interview with Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. about touring for the holidays and his charity for children.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, David Adkins, Dave Mistich, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas was our producer this week.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning