Hospitals Approaching A Holiday Crisis And Investing In A Hometown This W.Va. Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, hospitals are sounding the alarm on an influx of COVID-19 patients just before the holidays. The West Virginia Hospital Association issued a statement Monday on what’s at stake and how everyone can help.

As part of our Returning Home series, Jessica Lilly speaks with Leo James Pajarillo, an attorney in Williamson, about his decision to come back to Mingo County after more than 25 years away.

And we’ll hear more about Senator Joe Manchin’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s signature legislation and a judge in Kanawha County has issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily halts the creation of five charter schools in West Virginia.

