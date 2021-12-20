Processing Grief During The Holidays And Returning Home To Change The Media Landscape, On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the holiday season can be challenging for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. That’s according to retired hospice counselor and chaplain Craig Falkenstine. He started a nonprofit 20 years ago to help West Virginians understand what grief is and how to process it.

Also, in this show, as part of our “Returning Home” series, we hear from Crystal Good. She’s a writer and entrepreneur, and last month Good returned to West Virginia with an ambition to change the media landscape in the state.

