Tackling Plastic Pollution And The Impacts Of A Federal Child Tax Credit, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, families across the country this week received what could be their last payment of the child tax credit. This funding of $250-$300 per child was wrapped into a spending bill passed earlier this year. Unless the U.S. Senate passes another bill to continue these payments, families won't receive this aid next year. We learn about how West Virginia families used this money.

Also, in this show, a group of students and their biology teacher in Wyoming County have been selected as the state winner in a national competition. The student team is addressing plastic pollution through research and social media.

