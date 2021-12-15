COVID Hospitalizations, Charter School Lawsuit And Returning Home To Improve Special Education, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in West Virginia, and state officials are once again saying things will get worse before they get better.

Also, in this show, a judge in Kanawha County Circuit Court heard arguments Tuesday on the constitutionality of West Virginia’s public charter school law.

And as part of our “Returning Home” series, we hear from Berkeley County resident and educator Elizabeth Anne Greer Mobley. Mobley is passionate about improving special education for K-12 students in West Virginia, but there was a time when she took her talents outside the Mountain State.

