A High School Band Reunites And 'What Is Appalachia?' On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, high schools in small towns play a central role in a community, but when they close and take activities like the band with them, it leaves a hole. We hear from one community trying to keep its school pride alive.

Also, in this show, three northern West Virginia counties were awarded federal funding to fight gun violence.

A West Virginia pastor joined the latest rally in Washington, D.C. to encourage Sen. Joe Manchin to support the Build Back Better Act.

And our Inside Appalachia team has been exploring the question, “What is Appalachia?” They traveled to a part of the region that people don’t even recognize as “Appalachia” – Mississippi.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning