Tornadoes In Kentucky, A Legislative Outlook And Attorney Emmett Pepper Returns Home, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, portions of Kentucky are in recovery mode following deadly tornadoes that left a trail of devastation. Also, in this show, West Virginia lawmakers are hopeful they can reduce or eliminate the personal income tax in the upcoming 2022 legislative session.

And we continue our “Returning Home” series with a Charleston attorney who finds himself taking on a new and unexpected role in the community.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning