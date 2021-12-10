Exploring Pittsburgh's Role In Appalachia And Jazz Singer Holly Cole Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, when people ask, “What is Appalachia?” you tend to hear different views. It depends on who you ask and where you are. Take for instance Pittsburgh, which is Appalachia’s largest city. We explore the city’s role in the region.

Also, in this show, Canadian jazz singer Holly Cole has made five appearances on the Mountain Stage since 1992. Artistic director Larry Groce chose her 2009 performance of “Maybe This Christmas,” from this week’s special holiday edition of Mountain Stage, as our Song of the Week.

