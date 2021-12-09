America's Racial Legacy And Its Impact On Civil Rights, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a small group spent six days traveling America’s southern states to learn about the country’s racial legacy and the impact of the Civil Rights movement. Us & Them host Trey Kay was along on the immersive tour that offered multiple perspectives from diverse leaders.

Also, in this show, Gov. Jim Justice introduced the Game Changer initiative in 2018 with the goal of preventing kids from trying drugs and developing substance use disorders. The initiative will enter schools next fall.

The Berkeley County Sheriff is calling a recent legal action filed in the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals by a national animal welfare group a “disgusting corporate tactic.” We learn more.

And the Canaan Resort has been a mainstay for skiers and tourists across the region. Now, the resort is celebrating its 50-year anniversary with a number of important renovations.

