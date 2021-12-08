Keeping Traditions Alive And Returning Home With Writer Nikki Bowman Mills, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a small community of east Africans living in Moorefield, West Virginia, is keeping a coffee tradition from home alive. Also, in this show, we continue our new series “Returning Home” with a conversation with writer and publisher Nikki Bowman Mills.

Also, a federal appeals court has denied former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship’s bid to overturn his conviction for violating federal mine safety law.

