A Positive Retail Outlook, Unemployment Fraud During COVID, And Substance Use Recovery For Women, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, one of the key elements to substance use recovery programs is a safe place to stay. We learn about Seed Sower – a nonprofit recovery center for women that opened in Greenbrier County last month. Also, in this show, a legislative audit revealed significant fraud in the state’s unemployment system during the pandemic.

Also, the holiday season is the peak time for the retail industry, but this year has come with some unique challenges. We hear from the president of the West Virginia Retailers Association to find out how things are going for West Virginia retailers.

