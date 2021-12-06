State Gains In Infrastructure Legislation And Our New Series 'Returning Home,' This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we begin a new series that will run throughout December. “Returning Home” explores stories of West Virginians who left, but returned home to the Mountain State, bringing their experiences and motivation with them. We ask the question — why?

Also, in this show, the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill that became law in November has billions of dollars in it for roads, bridges, airports and transit systems in the Ohio Valley. The law also addresses some of the region’s other pressing needs.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning