Hospital Strike Ends, Brush Fire Grows And A Legendary Musical W.Va. Family On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about one of West Virginia’s legendary musical families, the Kessingers. Also, in this show, a brush fire in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has grown, and hospital workers in Huntington have ended their month-long strike.

Also, at his regular coronavirus press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice revealed he might have been exposed to COVID-19.

We also have this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week. It comes from North Mississippi Allstars’ newest album Set Sail, which will be available in January on New West Records.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas is our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning