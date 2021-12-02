Caring For Your Christmas Tree And More On The State's First Medical Marijuana Dispensaries, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, many families love the tradition of selecting a fresh Christmas tree for their home, but that comes with some additional work and maintenance. We talk with West Virginia University Extension Service Forest Resources Specialist Dave McGill to find out what you and your family can do to safely enjoy your tree all season long.

Also, in this show, medical marijuana in the Mountain State has been more than four years in the making. Lawmakers signed off on the plant-based treatment in 2017 for illnesses like cancer and PTSD. Last month, the first dispensaries opened in the state and are now offering patients pills and patches for purchase. We talk with Jason Frame, who runs the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis.

