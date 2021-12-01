Omicron, Mental Health And WVPB's Matt Jackfert Goes To Carnegie Hall, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Matt Jackfert is known to many of our listeners as our beloved classical music and news host. But in his off time, the Charleston native is also an accomplished musician, composer and arranger. We talk with him about his new work on a classic seasonal tune, "I Saw Three Ships."

Also, in this show, Gov. Jim Justice held his first COVID-19 press briefing since international news broke on the new variant omicron. We bring you the latest on the new COVID-19 variant.

Over the last year, coal production has rebounded in northern West Virginia, but it’s not made a similar recovery in the southern part of the state. We learn why.

And The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story about climate change and how it is connected to mental health issues.

