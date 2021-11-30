© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

Short Stories, Poems And History — A Conversation With W.Va. Author Richard Hartman, This West Virginia Morning

Published November 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, author Richard Hartman has had many diverse careers in his life: forest ranger, paramedic, administrative law judge and professor, among others. The West Virginia native’s new book, “A Night in the Woods and Other Absurdities of Life,” has just been published. We hear about his collection of humorous short stories, poems and historical essays.

Also, in this show, hospital workers in Huntington have been on strike now for more than 25 days. The workers and hospital will resume negotiations Tuesday.

A staple of West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle was recently recognized nationally by Fox News as one of the best orchards to visit in the United States.

And one of the most famous abolitionists in American history spoke throughout West Virginia following the Civil War, but much of that history has been lost. Until now.

