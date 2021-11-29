W.Va.'s Economic Outlook And How Obesity Is Making COVID Worse, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia University economist John Deskins says remote work could be a way to improve the state’s financial realities. We spoke with him to find out what’s happening in the state’s economy.

Also, in this show, most children hospitalized in Kentucky for COVID-19 this fall have had one medical condition in common — obesity. Obesity has been a long-standing health issue in the Ohio Valley and the pandemic has made it worse.

