A Hospital Strike Continues And A Forest Full of Giants, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, hundreds of workers at Cabell-Huntington Hospital have been on strike for weeks. We check in with those on the picket line. Also, in this show, the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest has gigantic sculptures installed throughout. The wooden giants lounge among the trees and crouch at the water's edge. They look like they’ve stepped straight out of a fairy tale.

And two West Virginia members of the U.S. House of Representatives will face each other in next year’s Republican primary. We learn more about who has the upper hand.

