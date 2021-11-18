W.Va. Approves First Virtual Charter Schools And Pollution’s Impact On Mental Health, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s charter school board has approved West Virginia’s first virtual charter schools. Also, in this show, scientists in this region are studying the connection between air and water pollution and mental health.

And with higher natural gas prices and rising demand for electricity, coal is on the rebound. But it’s unclear if it will last long.

