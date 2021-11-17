© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

A Look At Voting Legislation And A Stark Rise In Lung Disease, This West Virginia Morning

Published November 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST
111721 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, a record 158 million people voted in the 2020 presidential election. But over the past year, both Republicans and Democrats have tried to pass polarizing voting rights laws. We explore what this could mean for West Virginia.

Also, in this show, a recent report from the American Lung Association shows West Virginians have some of the highest rates of lung disease and the factors that cause it.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningVoting RightsLung Disease
Stay Connected