'Mexilachian' Music And Climate Change Education Through Storytelling, On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Lua Project calls their music "Mexilachian.” It’s a blend of Appalachian old-time and Mexican folk songs. But members of the band say their music also draws on Jewish and Eastern European traditions. The Inside Appalachia Folkways Project caught up with a couple members of the band at their home in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story about climate change education through storytelling.

