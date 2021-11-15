Substance Abuse Prevention And Replacing Retiring Farmers This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a plan to curb overdose deaths, barriers to treatment, and residents even taking up drug use in the first place and a look at farming in our region, and the question of who will replace farmers when they retire.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning