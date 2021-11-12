A Virginia Park Is Restored And Celebrates Black History On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a park named Green Pastures in 1937 became a destination for generations of Black people across central Appalachia. We learn about this park’s history and what’s become of it today.

Also, in this show, we listen to our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, brought to us by the duo of Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius who perform “Nervous,” a timely commentary song about modern times.

