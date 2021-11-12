© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

A Virginia Park Is Restored And Celebrates Black History On This West Virginia Morning

Published November 12, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST
111221 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, a park named Green Pastures in 1937 became a destination for generations of Black people across central Appalachia. We learn about this park’s history and what’s become of it today.

Also, in this show, we listen to our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, brought to us by the duo of Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius who perform “Nervous,” a timely commentary song about modern times.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas is our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningInside AppalachiaMountain Stage Song of the WeekBlack HistoryTim O'Brien BandGreen Pastures Park
Stay Connected