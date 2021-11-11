© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Honoring Our W.Va. Veterans On This West Virginia Morning

Published November 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST
111121 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from two West Virginia veterans who pursued higher education after serving in the military, and we hear from the nation’s last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, West Virginian and U.S. Marine Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams who served in the Pacific campaign and fought at the battle of Iwo Jima.

Also, in this show, the first public charter schools in West Virginia’s history were approved Wednesday. And a Kentucky court has found coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice in default of a mine reclamation agreement.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

