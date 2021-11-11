Honoring Our W.Va. Veterans On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from two West Virginia veterans who pursued higher education after serving in the military, and we hear from the nation’s last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, West Virginian and U.S. Marine Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams who served in the Pacific campaign and fought at the battle of Iwo Jima.

Also, in this show, the first public charter schools in West Virginia’s history were approved Wednesday. And a Kentucky court has found coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice in default of a mine reclamation agreement.

