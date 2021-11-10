Vaccine Incentives, Boosters And Robot Programs This West Virginia Morning

Gov. Jim Justice launched a new vaccine incentive program for students, doling out big checks, the U.S. Senate launched a new program to encourage women to advance in STEM fields and the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission now recognizes robotics teams as an extracurricular program.

We also have an interview with an infectious disease doctor in Morgantown who talks about who really needs a booster right now.

