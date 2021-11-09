© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Morning

Climate Change Affects Hunting, Fishing And WVU Press Hits National Stage, This West Virginia Morning

Published November 9, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, a small but influential book publisher in West Virginia was recently called “a new publishing heavyweight.” We talk with WVU Press director Derek Krissoff to learn more.

Also, in this show, we have a story from The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, on how climate change is affecting hunting and fishing.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

