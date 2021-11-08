© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Remembering W.Va. House Speaker Bob Kiss And Understanding Inflation In America, This West Virginia Morning

Published November 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST
110821 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, former House Speaker Robert “Bob” Kiss passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer. We remember his legacy. Also, in this show, the U.S. economy has opened back up, but it has brought increased inflation and higher prices. We explore what that means for the country.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningRobert "Bob" KissInflationOhio River Valley InstituteOil and Natural Gas
Stay Connected