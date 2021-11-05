Opioids, Plagiarism, A Hospital Strike And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Dopesick is a new series streaming on Hulu. It details the rise of prescription opioids, namely Oxycontin, and the wreckage it has caused in Appalachia and across the nation. We talk with author Beth Macy, who helped create the show and wrote the book it's based on.

Also, in this show, West Liberty University’s faculty senate chair said it’s time to move forward and focus on rebuilding trust between the campus community and President Franklin Evans, who has come under fire in recent weeks following multiple plagiarism allegations.

Union workers for the Cabell-Huntington Hospital went on strike Wednesday after contract negotiations fell through.

West Virginia is at the center of a case that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear.

And finally, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from Tommy Emmanuel and Frank Vignola who perform “Swing 42.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas is our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning