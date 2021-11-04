West Liberty President Is Censured, Kids Get Vaccinated And A Southern W.Va. Health System Expands, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, WVU Health System is moving into Princeton, and the new director there says positive changes are coming. Also, in this show, West Liberty University’s Board of Governors has voted to publicly censure the president following plagiarism allegations, and about 140,000 kids in West Virginia are now eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

We also have a story from The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, about studying bird song with computers.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning