West Virginia Morning

Connection Through Music And A Conversation With W.Va.'s 2022 School Service Person Of The Year, This West Virginia Morning

Published November 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, a childhood of musical experiences in the Mountain State brought one West Virginian to the biggest stages of classical music. We hear from Luke Frazier, the founder and music director of the American Pops Orchestra.

Also, in this show, we talk with Kathy Miller, West Virginia’s 2022 School Service Personnel of the Year. Miller went above and beyond to ensure hundreds of children were fed hot meals despite the uncertainty of COVID-19.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

