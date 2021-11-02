© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

A Conversation With An 'Urban' Appalachian On This West Virginia Morning

Published November 2, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT
110221 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, for a lot of writers and publishers, Appalachia means stories of the country and the coal mining or farming experience, but that’s not true for all Appalachian writers. We hear from Huntington-based author Marie Manilla who identifies as an “urban Appalachian.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningMarie ManillaInside Appalachiaauthor interview
Stay Connected