Ending The Eviction Moratorium And Restoring A Historic Building On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, three buildings in Matewan are expected to be renovated over the next few years. But these buildings have a history that’s also part of an Italian immigrant family.

Also, in this show, the eviction moratorium was the last saving grace for many families and with that protection no longer available, the housing crisis in the region is worsening. We hear from reporters Katie Myers and Liam Niemeyer who break down their most recent report on the issue.

