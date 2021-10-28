© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

'Dump Busters' And W.Va.'s Journey To Charter School Legislation, This West Virginia Morning

Published October 28, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
102821 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, illegal dumpsites are a problem just about everywhere. We hear about a group of volunteers who are working to clean some of them up. Also, in this show, we listen to an excerpt from the latest episode of Us & Them, which is all about the charter school debate in West Virginia.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningGarbageCharter SchoolsUs & ThemEducation NewsThe Allegheny Front
Stay Connected