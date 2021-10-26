© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
eSports And Labor Force Participation This West Virginia Morning

Published October 26, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT
1026 West Virginia Morning - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, a grant for the city of Morgantown, a native West Virginian is the new head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and how esports are growing across college campuses in West Virginia.

We also look at West Virginia’s unemployment numbers and what they mean. Are they really as much of a sign of strength as some would like to believe?

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

