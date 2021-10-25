© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

COVID-19 Vaccine Exemptions And An Eviction Moratorium Ends On This West Virginia Morning

Published October 25, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT
102521 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, while the pandemic continues to impact communities across the country, the federal eviction moratorium has ended. But for some families, it was one of the few things keeping them afloat. Also, in this show, state lawmakers recently passed a bill regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and to what extent businesses can require it.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

