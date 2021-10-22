Steel Drums, Ice Cream Bars And Todd Snider With Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there’s a truly West Virginia story about how ice cream bars brought steel drum music, and makers, to the Mountain State. Also, in this show, about 1,000 workers at Cabell-Huntington Hospital intend to go on strike next month, and administrators with the Mercer County Health Department are looking for creative ways to bring back a harm reduction program.

Also, we listen to this week’s Mountain Stage Song of the Week brought to us by alternative poet laureate Todd Snider. Snider has appeared on Mountain Stage 16 times since 1995. In his most recent performance, he opens with one of his classics, "Can't Complain.”

