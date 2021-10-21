© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Same-Sex Marriage, Abandoned Oil Wells and COVID Deaths Rising, This West Virginia Morning

Published October 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT
102121 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, a law passed legalizing same-sex marriages throughout the United States, but it still isn’t legal everywhere in the country. Also, in this show, the COVID-19 death toll is rising daily in West Virginia according to officials and we learn more about thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells that need to be capped in West Virginia.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningEducation NewsWest Liberty UniversityWest Virginia MorningSame Sex MarriageAbandoned wellsCoronavirus PandemicCOVID-19 Death
Stay Connected