Fracking Waste Charges And Helping People Connect With The Ocean On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a pair of researchers at West Virginia University are looking to find ways to help underserved populations connect with the ocean and marine environments. We talk with those researchers.

Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front brings us a story about the charges against a pipeline company that spilled fracking waste in Pennsylvania.

