Sober Living And Growing The Elk Population On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, one way for someone struggling with substance use disorder to get on the road to recovery is to enter a sober living home. But not all homes can promise that. We learn about some new state regulations that hope to make sober living homes better across West Virginia.

Also, in this show, next year is the 25th anniversary since Kentucky officials reintroduced elk in in the eastern part of the state. The species was wiped out by overhunting more than a century ago. Since the restoration however, the elk population in eastern Kentucky has skyrocketed to the largest herd east of the Mississippi River. But one professor is advocating for further expansion across Appalachia.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning