Plagiarism Allegation Concerns Continue And A Black Community In Coal Country Thrives, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, William Turner is one of the most prolific historians of the Black experience in Appalachia. His new book, “The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns,” includes his memories of growing up in Lynch, Kentucky.

Also, in this show, faculty at West Liberty University are questioning the academic integrity of President Franklin Evans following plagiarism allegations. Some are even calling on him to resign.

