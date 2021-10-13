Yards, Gardens And Restoring An Old School Building On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Crystal Mersh was the class president in 1982 of what the local paper declared the “most disgraceful” class to graduate from Calhoun County High School. But now she created a nonprofit foundation that has purchased the 100-year-old vacant school building and is rehabilitating it as a community center.

Also, in this show, we have a story from The Allegheny Front about growing environmentally friendly yards and gardens.

