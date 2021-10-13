© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

Yards, Gardens And Restoring An Old School Building On This West Virginia Morning

Published October 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, Crystal Mersh was the class president in 1982 of what the local paper declared the “most disgraceful” class to graduate from Calhoun County High School. But now she created a nonprofit foundation that has purchased the 100-year-old vacant school building and is rehabilitating it as a community center.

Also, in this show, we have a story from The Allegheny Front about growing environmentally friendly yards and gardens.

