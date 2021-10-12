Vaccine Hesitancy And Solar Energy For Rural Communities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia was once the envy of the world when it came to residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but now West Virginia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Also, in this show, advocates and investors say the solar industry is booming in the Ohio Valley. The Appalachian Regional Commission just funded a major regional solar financing program, and a massive solar farm may be coming to Martin County, Kentucky.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning