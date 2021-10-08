A Foster Care Investigation And How Redistricting Could Shake Up W.Va. On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, kids in foster care are already facing a tough road, but a new investigation reveals that some are sent to out-of-state facilities, some of which have been flagged by the state's own Department of Health and Human Resources as problematic.

Also, in this show, West Virginia lawmakers on Monday will meet at the state capitol in a special session. They’ll decide on new statehouse and congressional districts to use for the next ten years.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, Dave Mistich, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas is our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning