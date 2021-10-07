School Challenges For Refugees And The Potential Fate Of 3 Coal Power Plants This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, education and training can open the door to jobs and careers, but sometimes older refugee children are denied access to K-12 schools because of their age.

Also, in this show, the West Virginia Public Service Commission is expected to decide on the future of three coal-burning power plants next week. The commission heard from several members of the public on the issue.

