COVID's Impact On Kids And Lost Letters Of Walt Whitman On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, cases of COVID-19 appear to be decreasing, but for younger children, especially those too young to be vaccinated, experts say it is important to stay the course.

Also, in this show, Walt Whitman is considered the father of American Free-verse Poetry and one of the leading artists in modern literature. Two scholars from across the nation have potentially uncovered lost letters of Whitman.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning